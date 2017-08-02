Bridal Shop Owners Get Death Threats Over Same-Sex Policy

Posted 5:40 pm, August 2, 2017, by , Updated at 05:41PM, August 2, 2017

BLOOMSBURG — The sign outside W.W. Bridal on Market Street in Bloomsburg says open, but the door is locked.

The bridal shop is currently only accepting appointments and not walk-in customers. The owners have been getting death threats because of their policy of refusing customers shopping for same-sex weddings.

“I don’t agree with them at all. Whatever makes people happy makes people happy,” Matthew Singley said.

W.W. Bridal caught heat in 2014 when the owners would not sell wedding dresses to a same-sex couple. Then early last month, a couple from West Pittston was turned away.

“They have the right to say no. If the people come there and don’t like it they can go someplace else,” Delmer Zeisloft said.

Now the Bloomsburg Police Department is involved. The owners of W.W. Bridal are getting death threats by email, phone, and social media. Police are tracking the threats. No matter how people feel about the situation, everyone we spoke with agrees the threats are wrong.

“That’s going a little too far. I think it’s very disturbing to know that people would lower themselves to that level,” Zeisloft said.

“No, that’s not right either, but denying somebody happiness is wrong,” Singley said.

Newswatch 16 stopped by W.W. Bridal, but no one wanted to comment. The business has the legal right to deny service to same-sex couples.

43 municipalities in Pennsylvania have an ordinance on discrimination based on sexual orientation. Bloomsburg is not one of them. But some people here think that needs to change.

“If it’s an old couple, a young couple, a same-sex couple, they shouldn’t deny anybody no matter what,” Heather Long said.

Bloomsburg Town Council discussed making an anti-discrimination ordinance in 2014 but never passed one. Council did not respond to our request for comment as to whether the town will revisit the issue.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

10 comments

  • El Ma

    I could not care less about anyone’s gender orientation. It’s none of my business.

    However, when legislation is created to cater to ANY specific group, it’s an effort to force ideals and perceptions upon people and taking away THEIR personal preferences. Particularly when a business chooses whom they will do business with, and whom they won’t, it’s almost like enacting Thought Police.

    Does anyone really care? Seriously. If people can’t get over themselves and go to another shop, then they might need to stop worrying about gender, and start concerning themselves with an overblown sense of self-importance.

  • Ralph Ford

    This is part of our problems today. If a business does not want to do business with another party they have every right to not do business with them. I.e. We reserve the right to refuse service. And the customer is NOT always right. If someone is offended by someone else’s business then don’t do business with them. Some common sense is truly lacking with our society. Equal rights apply across the board. Again we reserve the right to deny service to anyone. The state/government does it all the time!!

    • Ralph Ford

      And just for reference, it does not bother me whom ever wants to marry who. Same sex or not. That is not my issue, if I were those people wanting to get wedding outfits I definitely would not do business with them.

    • Conroy

      there’s a word for not doing business or accociating with people because they’re different than you, it’s called segregation. But I’m pretty sure there isn’t a person on here that doesn’t want modern day segregation. Huck Huck Huck get Dem homos and crybaby liberals away from my kids it ain’t gods will Huck Huck Huck, NASCAR! Cheap beer! Jesus! Steelers! Penn State! Monster trucks! Country music! Baseball caps! Bombing 3rd world countries! who could forget the most important thing of all to Republicans. Ignorance!

