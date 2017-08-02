× Ara Parseghian, Who Won 2 Titles at Notre Dame, Has Died at 94

Granger, IN — Legendary Notre Dame football coach Ara Parseghian died early Wednesday morning at his home in Granger, Indiana, the University’s president, Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., announced. He was 94.

Parseghian led the Notre Dame to national championships in 1966 and 1973 and is a member of the National Football Foundation’s College Football Hall of Fame.

Coach Parseghian was a father, grandfather, coach, hall of famer, philanthropist & much more. Rest In Peace Ara. ➡️https://t.co/XOAtmTiSUD pic.twitter.com/DYXjhByj6Y — The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) August 2, 2017

“Notre Dame mourns the loss of a legendary football coach, a beloved member of the Notre Dame family and good man — Ara Parseghian,” Father Jenkins said. “Among his many accomplishments, we will remember him above all as a teacher, leader and mentor who brought out the very best in his players, on and off the field.

Scranton native, Jason Miller, played coach Parseghian in the 1993 film “Rudy” starring Sean Astin.

Our prayers are with former coach Ara Parseghian who passed away at age 94. May he Rest In Peace. https://t.co/82OX1JOx7u pic.twitter.com/hsCAA4c92V — Notre Dame (@NotreDame) August 2, 2017