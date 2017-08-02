Ara Parseghian, Who Won 2 Titles at Notre Dame, Has Died at 94

Posted 9:05 am, August 2, 2017, by

EVANSTON, IL - OCTOBER 23: Ara Parseghian watches from the sidelines as the Michigan State Spartans take on the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on October 23, 2010 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Granger, IN — Legendary Notre Dame football coach Ara Parseghian died early Wednesday morning at his home in Granger, Indiana, the University’s president, Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., announced. He was 94.

Parseghian led the Notre Dame to national championships in 1966 and 1973 and is a member of the National Football Foundation’s College Football Hall of Fame.

“Notre Dame mourns the loss of a legendary football coach, a beloved member of the Notre Dame family and good man — Ara Parseghian,” Father Jenkins said. “Among his many accomplishments, we will remember him above all as a teacher, leader and mentor who brought out the very best in his players, on and off the field.

Scranton native, Jason Millerplayed coach Parseghian in the 1993 film “Rudy” starring Sean Astin.

 

