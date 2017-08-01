× Valley View American Legion Revamping Post

VALLEY VIEW — The American Legion Post 575 is revamping its post in an effort to gain new members.

There’s fresh paint on the walls of the American Legion Post 575 in Valley View. Last weekend, volunteers came with donated supplies to fix up the space.

“We just hope to get things on the right track,” post member Carl Hoy said.

The makeover is just one way the members are trying to bring in new members and keep the post open. They said it was close to closing, like many other American Legion posts across the country because of dwindling membership numbers.

“We want to try to get new members, which is very hard,” Hoy said. “The younger veterans, it seems like they don`t want to be bothered.”

“To help revamp the American Legion, members will be hosting a number of events over the coming weeks including a grand reopening at the end of the month.”

“We took ideas that have been brought up in the past and just brought them together and made them work.” Post 575 Auxiliary President Jennifer Minor said.

There is also a new board running the place, looking for more ways to spice up the events held at the post

“The staff means everything,” post member David Lucas said. “When everybody’s on board, put everything that gotta be put in. It’s successful.”

Post 575 members hope the plan they have put in place will breathe new life into the organization, keeping it around for future generations.

“It’s an awesome place and we want people to realize that it is not just a bar,” Minor said. “It’s a family place. It’s a veterans place and we need to keep it going. Our veterans have done so much for us, let’s do for them.”

The grand reopening will be held on August 26. You do not have to be a veteran to join the American Legion. For more information on the post, visit their Facebook page.