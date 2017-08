Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you love pastries and candy, then this week's Taste Test might be for you.

Kellogg's released some limited-edition Pop-Tarts this summer, and they're flavored with the fruitiness of Jolly Ranchers.

So what happens when you combine that sweet and fruity candy with a Pop-Tart? We went to the Schuylkill County Fair to find out.