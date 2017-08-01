St. Joseph’s Center Telethon 2017: Riley Feature

Posted 3:33 pm, August 1, 2017, by , Updated at 01:22PM, August 1, 2017

Riley wasn't supposed to live very long, but is thriving at St. Joseph's Center Trinity Child Day Care.  Meet this beacon of hope!

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s