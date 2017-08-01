× Searching for Kindness Rocks in the Poconos

MONROE COUNTY — Hidden beneath a memorial in front of Courthouse Square in Stroudsburg or propped up on an art display on the campus of East Stroudsburg University, these colorful rocks are creating quite the buzz here in the Poconos.

It’s all part of an initiative to bring communities together.

“Just find some rocks, wash them up, paint them, we put a seal on top because if it’s raining, it doesn’t lose the paint. Then you just go and hide them,” said Jennifer Geyer, Mountainhome.

The colorful rocks are part of a nationwide kindness project.

People in the Poconos started their own group called, “Pocono Kindness Rocks.”

Each rock has a message on the back. Once a rock is found, the finder has to hide it again.

This group hid a basket full at Maryann’s Dairy Bar in Stroud Township.

“Oh, I think it’s absolutely fantastic. The community is getting so involved in it and it is just such a positive message that people need to be more kind of each other,” said Michele Hooey, Maryann’s Dairy Bar owner.

Once a rock is found and then hidden again, people who are playing along post about it on the Pocono Kindness Rocks Facebook page. Not only do they post a picture of themselves with a rock, they also leave a clue on where they hid it next.

More than 50 rocks were hidden here at Middle Smithfield Park near Marshalls Creek.

They were put in place by students from Ressica Elementary School.

Kirsten Shaffer, 9, hopes her colorful Pokémon rock will brighten someone’s day.

“It’s nice. Well that someone will find it and it will make that person happy,” said Kirsten Shaffer, 9-years-old.

If you want to join the “Pocono Kindness Rocks” project, click here for information.