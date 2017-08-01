× Rainy Summer Not Stopping Campers

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — The International Sports Camp near Tannersville welcomes hundreds of campers each summer.

Jordan Rempson, 14, of New Jersey has been coming here for the past six years.

“I just love coming here to play different sports and learn new things. I meet a lot of new friends, it’s a fun time. I’ve met so many wonderful people,” said Jordan Rempson, New Jersey.

Normally, campers would be outside, but lately, they have been inside a lot, mainly because of all the rain.

According to our Stormtracker 16 team, July was one of the wettest months on record for our area and August didn’t start out any dryer.

“If the weather gets really bad, we do go back into the cabins and the counselors and the sports coaches are prepared to do fun games and stuff with the kids. We really do our best to prevent some stir craziness to come up in the cabins. We really managed well the last months or so keeping the campers involved and doing something,” said camp counselor Kevin Stinchomb.

Even though it’s been a rainy summer, campers made the best of it. If they couldn’t play outside, they came in under this giant pavilion. There are several basketball courts, a ball pen, and a dunk trampoline.

“It’s fun with the trampoline basketball, regular basketball, gaga pits and stuff. There is stuff to do everywhere. On the days it wasn’t raining I went out and did the most I can because it’s been very rainy,” said Jack Lord, New Jersey.

With only a couple weeks left of summer break, campers we spoke to are hoping the rain breaks, too.