Party On The Parkade: Rooftop Bash Hits Wilkes-Barre

Posted 4:16 am, August 1, 2017, by

It’s an event that’s expected to be quite the page turner in Wilkes-Barre later this week!   The ninth annual  “Brewsterhout Rooftop Party” gets underway Friday on the top deck of the Intermodal Center.

 

The event takes place rain or shine.  If it rains, the event will be moved one deck lower.   Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey scoped out this year’s activities Tuesday.

 

The rooftop bash features LIVE entertainment from DJ Josh Beatz, food, and raffle items.   WNEP-TV is a proud media sponsor of the event in Luzerne County.   Money raised benefits the Osterhout Free Library in Wilkes-Barre.

 

QUICK FACTS: 

WHAT:  “Brewsterhout Rooftop Party”

WHEN:   Friday, August 4, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

WHERE:   Intermodal Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre (47 S. Washington Street).

Parking is free at the Intermodal Center during the event.

COST:   Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. To purchase them ahead of time, click here or call 570-823-0156. For general event information including a list of vendors, head here! You can check out the event Facebook page at this link. 

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s