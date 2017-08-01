× Party On The Parkade: Rooftop Bash Hits Wilkes-Barre

It’s an event that’s expected to be quite the page turner in Wilkes-Barre later this week! The ninth annual “Brewsterhout Rooftop Party” gets underway Friday on the top deck of the Intermodal Center.

The event takes place rain or shine. If it rains, the event will be moved one deck lower. Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey scoped out this year’s activities Tuesday.

The rooftop bash features LIVE entertainment from DJ Josh Beatz, food, and raffle items. WNEP-TV is a proud media sponsor of the event in Luzerne County. Money raised benefits the Osterhout Free Library in Wilkes-Barre.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: “Brewsterhout Rooftop Party”

WHEN: Friday, August 4, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

WHERE: Intermodal Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre (47 S. Washington Street).

Parking is free at the Intermodal Center during the event.

COST: Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. To purchase them ahead of time, click here or call 570-823-0156. For general event information including a list of vendors, head here! You can check out the event Facebook page at this link.