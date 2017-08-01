New College Campus in Sunbury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNBURY -- Lackawanna College officially opened its doors in Sunbury on Tuesday. The college is accepting applications and students can get a look inside the new campus.

An open house at Lackawanna College's new Sunbury campus runs all day Tuesday. The open house is a way for potential students to get a peek inside Sunbury's brand new college.

The branch campus has five classrooms, a computer lab, and a student lounge.

The Sunbury campus offers four majors: liberal studies, criminal justice, human services, and business administration.

This center offers two-year associate degrees but the main campus in Scranton offers four-year bachelor's degrees, starting this fall.

Students can transfer to Scranton or a state school if they want a four-year degree.

Community members in Sunbury have been trying to get a college for the past several years.

Sunbury Mayor Dave Persing says this is a dream come true.

Classes start at the Sunbury Campus of Lackawanna College on August 28.

They are currently in open enrollment and accepting applications. The campus is located in the Sunbury Plaza on North 4th Street.

The open house runs Tuesday until 8 p.m.