Man Living in Elected Official’s Home Faces 100 Counts of Child Porn Charges
HAZLE TOWNSHIP— A man from Luzerne County is facing 100 counts of child porn charges.
Police said Adam Snide, 42, was living at the home of a local leader who did not know about his online crimes.
Snide said in court that he was living at Rice Township Board of Supervisors Chair Marcia Thomas’ home after falling on some hard times. He said she did not know about what Snide called an addiction to child porn.
Snide said he was sorry for what he’s done as he walked into court in Hazle Township.
He is accused of watching and downloading violent child porn.
While officers were completing their search warrant on Heslop Road in Mountain Top, police said they had to stop counting the number of child porn files in the interest of time.
Snide told officers he wouldn’t be surprised if they found 10,000 files.
In court papers, Snide told police he had been looking at and sending downloaded images of child porn for 20 years. Most of the images officers reviewed were extremely violent, with children being bound and gagged.
Officers said the youngest children in these images were infants.
He faces up to 21 years in prison and a $45,000 fine in connection with these charges.
Snide is locked up on $500,000 bail.
Again, even though Snide stayed at the home of an elected official, police do not believe she knew anything.
14 comments
ain't nobody gonna mess with this dude!
This guy looks like a weightlifter. I’m pretty sure he’ll be able to hold his own in prison.
gwilkers
He looks like a buff younger jim renick.
bad jimmy
Yes he does. Lucky for ex-Channel 16’s field reporter Jim Renick, he only took photos of young boy’s packages at the local swimming competitions. He got fired by Channel 16 and probation. I guess you could call that a win-win.
RJELQ
Here we go again NEPA. Everyday a new one. It is getting out of control!
luzerne county is a certain kind of special
If he was producing it, wouldn’t the landlord have at least seen something coming in and out of the apartment or heard infants and toddlers crying and screaming?
Reading is fundamental
Nowhere in the story does it state that he produced the porn. He was in possession.
a local defender
Get off the child porn for two minutes and watch the actual channel 16 news for two minutes. He was a producer idiot!
TRKRGR
where does it say he was producing it
a local defender
You’re an idiot too! Get off the child porn for two minutes and watch the damn news!
i quit..
HANG OR BRAND..
Bob
Cops beat black people for running stop signs but can’t beat a white guy for downloading 10s of thousands of violent child pornography? That county needs a major flood, tornado and earthquake
dunmore, not less
It’s called white privilege Bob. I’m not saying it’s right or wrong, but I am saying it sucks to be you.
Lance
Here we go again. But this pervert is even more despicable. Receiving assistance from a friend for a place to stay and he can’t control himself. Should be hung
TRKRGR
I’d like more stories on them CATCHING the scum producing the child porn more than just catching the ones watching it.