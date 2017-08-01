× Man Living in Elected Official’s Home Faces 100 Counts of Child Porn Charges

HAZLE TOWNSHIP— A man from Luzerne County is facing 100 counts of child porn charges.

Police said Adam Snide, 42, was living at the home of a local leader who did not know about his online crimes.

Snide said in court that he was living at Rice Township Board of Supervisors Chair Marcia Thomas’ home after falling on some hard times. He said she did not know about what Snide called an addiction to child porn.

Snide said he was sorry for what he’s done as he walked into court in Hazle Township.

He is accused of watching and downloading violent child porn.

While officers were completing their search warrant on Heslop Road in Mountain Top, police said they had to stop counting the number of child porn files in the interest of time.

Snide told officers he wouldn’t be surprised if they found 10,000 files.

In court papers, Snide told police he had been looking at and sending downloaded images of child porn for 20 years. Most of the images officers reviewed were extremely violent, with children being bound and gagged.

Officers said the youngest children in these images were infants.

He faces up to 21 years in prison and a $45,000 fine in connection with these charges.

Snide is locked up on $500,000 bail.

Again, even though Snide stayed at the home of an elected official, police do not believe she knew anything.