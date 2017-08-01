Lackawanna League football Media Day luncheon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

20 Lackawanna League schools were represented as the Lackawanna Football League's 8th annual Media Day. Mid Valley's Dave Rebar, Wallenpaupack's Mark Watson, Mike Schuback of Old Forge, George Howanitz of Valley View, Greg Dolhon from North Pocono, Scranton's Mike Marichak, and Terry Gallagher of Scranton Prep talked about the day, the month ahead, and the full season of HSFB that begins August 25.