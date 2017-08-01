20 Lackawanna League schools were represented as the Lackawanna Football League's 8th annual Media Day. Mid Valley's Dave Rebar, Wallenpaupack's Mark Watson, Mike Schuback of Old Forge, George Howanitz of Valley View, Greg Dolhon from North Pocono, Scranton's Mike Marichak, and Terry Gallagher of Scranton Prep talked about the day, the month ahead, and the full season of HSFB that begins August 25.
Lackawanna League football Media Day luncheon
-
North Pocono vs Abington Heights Baseball
-
Special Olympics Held in Lackawanna County
-
Fire Damages Funeral Home in Lackawanna County
-
Colin McCreary Dream Game preps
-
Berwick Baseball Rallies to Beat Scranton Prep in Districts
-
-
Annual Scrantastic Spectacular Draws Thousands out for Fourth of July Celebration
-
Remembering Missing Girl Last Seen in Scranton in 1986
-
Life at Sea: Meet Lt. Cmdr. T.J. Browning
-
UPDATE: Child Killed in Crash that Shut Down Part of North Scranton Expressway
-
NeighborWorks Improving Neighborhoods in Lackawanna County
-
-
Mike Marichak Mic’d Up At City Practice For Upcoming Dream Game
-
New Name for Penn State Campus in Lackawanna County
-
Candlelight Vigil Held for Victims of Deadly Crash Last Month in Scranton