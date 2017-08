× Infant Flown to Hospital After Crash in Monroe County

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Four people including a 5-month-old infant were sent to the hospital after a crash in the Poconos.

A car rolled over and ended up in a field along Neola Road near Stroudsburg around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said three adults and an infant were in the car. The infant was flown to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.