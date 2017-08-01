Gas Leak Prompts Evacuations, Power Outage in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE – A natural gas leak in Wilkes-Barre Tuesday afternoon led to evacuations and a precautionary power outage, according to city officials.

UGI crews were working in the 100 block of South Meade Street when the gas leak happened.

Firefighters evacuated 12 homes and one person was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

City officials said the leak is controlled and power will be restored when the air is clear of gas fumes.

