Former Teacher Sentenced to Prison for Sexual Relationship with Student

YATESVILLE -- A former teacher will spend four months to two years in jail on child sex charges in Luzerne County.

Colleen McGarry was sentenced Tuesday.

In March, she pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with a student, corruption of minors, and giving alcohol to a minor.

Court papers show McGarry was the victim's math teacher at Pittston Area High School. The relationship began after the 17-year-old student confided having feelings for her teacher.

McGarry must also register as a sex offender for 25 years.