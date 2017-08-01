× Feds: Two Officers Stole from Union

WILKES-BARRE — Two union officers in Luzerne County are accused by federal authorities of stealing from their organization.

Michael Evans, 56, and William Uggiano, 60, both of Wilkes-Barre, were charged last week with conspiring to steal funds from a local union.

Investigators believe Evans and Uggiano conspired to steal more than $50,000 in union funds from the American Federation of Government Employees, Local 1699.

From 2013 through 2014, Evans and Uggiano, both union officers, withdrew money from Local 1699’s credit union account for their own personal benefit, authorities said .

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Evans and Uggiano intend to plead guilty to the charges when they appear in federal court.