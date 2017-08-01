Couple Sentenced for Church Theft

Posted 5:54 pm, August 1, 2017, by

KINGSTON -- A couple from Luzerne County is headed to prison for stealing from their own church.

Cherie and Keith White were each sentenced to a year and a half to five years behind bars.

In April, the couple pleaded guilty to taking nearly $175,000 from Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Kingston.

Court papers show Cherie, the former secretary of the church, gave herself extra paychecks and used a church debit card for personal expenses, and her husband took some of the money to pay bills.

