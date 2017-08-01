Communities Celebrate National Night Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTROSE -- Tuesday night was National Night Out--a chance for many communities around our area and around the nation to reach out in an effort to promote better relations between residents and the police who serve them.

In Susquehanna County, the borough of Montrose held its first night out celebration.

The event featured fun and games for the kids, food, and a lot of community-building.

"I'm new to Montrose, so I think anything that involves all the community is perfect for the kids and the parents, and the police officers are here to ask questions and get involved," said Josefina Lavia.

Pennsylvania State Police joined Montrose police officers as well as members of the Susquehanna County Sheriffs Office at the National Night Out in Montrose.

And hundreds gathered at Scranton High School for the city's National Night Out event organized by the Scranton Police Department.

There were several law enforcement displays on hand as well as some not so serious attractions for the youngsters.

The Scranton police chief says National Night Out events are a way for the police and the community to build a stronger partnership in combating crime in their neighborhoods.