Adorable Toddler Brings Joy to Fellow Plane Passengers One Fist Bump at a Time

KANSAS CITY — His mom says he “made flying the friendly skies even friendlier.”

A little boy treated fellow Southwest Airlines passengers in Kansas City to a little extra hospitality. In the video posted by his mom to Instagram, you can see the boy offering fellow passengers fist bumps as he walks down the aisle.

He wasn’t stingy either.

He extended his little fist to anyone willing to participate and one after another, they did — leaving a wake of smiles behind!

The video has since gone viral and presumably brightened the day of anyone who watched it.

My son on the campaign trail, attempting to win the hearts of airline passengers in the hopes of becoming the next Southwest ambassador. He is making flying the friendly skies even friendlier with one fist bump at a time! 👊🏼#fistbump #southwest #airport #airplane #raleighbound #southwestair @southwestair A post shared by Alya J (@mamaj1822) on Jul 21, 2017 at 5:57am PDT