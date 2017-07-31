× Two Runners Recovering After Being Hit by Vehicle

SCRANTON — Two women were with a group of about 100 runners on the trail in Scranton when a driver hit them at a crosswalk Saturday morning.

There are still markings on the street where that car hit both women on Broadway Street.

They were taken to the hospital and police are investigating while fellow runners stress the importance of careful driving around crosswalks.

Broadway Street was shut down Saturday while emergency crews tended to two women badly hurt when a vehicle hit them at the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail crossing.

Both women were with a group called the Barrier Breakers, about 100 men and women who run together to get in shape and over the weekend were dealt a blow.

“Shock, total shock, people were so shook up nervous and scared,” said R.J. Stiltenpole.

Stiltenpole is with the Scranton Running Company and leads the Barrier Breakers. He was there when the women were hit while doing something so many runners do every day at similar crossings.

“I was about 15 seconds behind when I heard people yelling and screaming. I just ran and caught up and saw what happened,” he said.

Police are still investigating the crash that injured two women. Investigators said the driver was looking down at the time and looked up too late. Runners hope it`s a cautionary tales to drivers to make sure they`re cautious every single cross walk.

“It doesn`t get anymore clear than this, there`s yield signs, we`re in the cross walk, pretty reckless,” added Stiltenpole.

Folks who use the trail and cross the street know full well the importance of being extra careful in case traffic fails to stop.

“You have to make sure you stop, the cars either way don`t stop sometimes. Sometimes one side will and the other won`t,” said Joe Saita of Scranton.

As for the victims, fellow runners are pulling for them.

“It`s a long, long road to recovery for both them. But I know this much, the Barrier Breaker family is rallying behind them. Will do everything we can to make sure they get back 100%,” said Stiltenpole.

One of the women suffered a broken leg and will be in the hospital a little while longer, according to fellow runners.

The other woman hurt her back and is recovering at home.

There is still no word if the driver will face charges.