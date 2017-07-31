Tractor Pull at Schuylkill County Fair Has Special Meaning This Year

Posted 7:27 pm, July 31, 2017, by

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS -- There will be a special tribute at the Schuylkill County Fair this year.

Tuesday night, a tractor built in the 1970s will be pulled for the late Curt Luckenbill.

Luckenbill started the tractor pulling events at the fair more than 20 years ago. He also helped build the Schuylkill County Agriculture Museum located on the fair grounds.

His brother Craig will be riding the tractor in his honor.

"It's kind of neat to see all this come to fruition. Some people have good ideas and a great group of people working together to put this package together and get to where we are today," Craig Luckenbill said.

That tractor pull will start at 6:30 p.m.

The Schuylkill County Fair runs through Saturday.

