Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include runners hit by a vehicle in Scranton, the use of Narcan, requiring immunizations, credit card skimming, and renovations to St. Peter's Cathedral.
Talkback 16: Runners Hit by a Car, Narcan, Immunizations
-
Talkback 16: Small Farm Struggles, Marijuana Legalization, and Playground Problems
-
Talkback Feedback: Survivor Love
-
Talkback 16: PennDOT, Painful Talkback Calls
-
Talkback 16: Skimming Devices, President’s Budget, The Train
-
Talkback 16: Fireworks, Trump’s Tweets
-
-
Talkback 16: OJ Simpson
-
Talkback 16: Transgender Inmate Lawsuit, Penn State Fraternity Death
-
Talkback 16: More Fireworks Grief, Trump’s Tweets
-
Talkback 16: Cigarette Buying Age, Power Outages
-
Talkback 16: Opioid Addiction, PhotoLink
-
-
Talkback 16: Health Care, Weather
-
Talkback 16: Covering Severe Weather
-
Talkback Feedback: Translations