Stroudsburg Man Sentenced to Prison for Sex Trafficking

STROUDSBURG — A man from Monroe County faces more than 15 years in jail for forcing women into prostitution.

Thurman Stanley, 40, of Stroudsburg was sentenced Monday for sex and drug trafficking charges.

According to federal prosecutors, Stanley transported at least four women from Pennsylvania to New York, Iowa, and North Dakota and also provided illegal drugs to them between January 2013 and December 2015.

Stanley pleaded guilty in March.