× Scaramucci Out as White House Communications Director

Anthony Scaramucci is out as White House communications director, two sources tell CNN.

It’s the latest high-profile departure from the Trump White House. Chief of Staff Reince Priebus reigned at the end of last week, replaced by John Kelly, whose first day is Monday.

A White House official said Kelly wanted Scaramucci removed from his new role as the communications director because he did not think he was disciplined and had burned his credibility.

Scaramucci, a colorful and controversial figure, was brought on during the latest in a long list of White House shake ups that have rocked imbued the presidency with a sense of chaos.

Scaramucci is the third White House communications director to leave the post that had been vacant since late May, when Mike Dubke left after about three months on the job. Sean Spicer, the former White House press secretary, also assumed some of the communications director role before he resigned when Scaramucci was hired July 21.

His departure comes days after Scaramucci unleashed a vulgar tirade against two top White House officials in a conversation with a reporter.