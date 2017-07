× Prison Sentence for Drug-related Death

HAWLEY — A woman from Wayne County was sentenced to prison for drug distribution resulting in death.

Brittany Banscher, 23, from Hawley, was sentenced last week to 19 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. She must also pay restitution of $7,213.

Banscher pleaded guilty in December to selling heroin to a woman who overdosed in 2015.