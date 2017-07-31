× Pottsville Citizens React to Changes to White House Administration

POTTSVILLE — Pottsville citizens are reacting to the changes made to the White House administration. In just one day, two major changes were made to the White House Staff.

Anthony Scaramucci resigned from his position as White House Communications Director, just as retired Marine Corps General John Kelly was sworn in as Chief of Staff.

All of these new faces and changes are getting mixed reactions from people in Pottsville.

While there are constant headlines and reporting about the White House and all the changes and controversies, some of the people Newswatch 16 spoke to admitted they’re not paying very close attention. Instead, they say they are more focused on other aspects of his presidency.

“One thing I can say I think is good since Trump got in the office, I found out there are a lot of veterans now that are getting helped,” Kevin Kauffman of Pottsville said.

Linda Diamond of Pottsville is a President Trump supporter. She said it is not his decision making that has brought on so much change to the White House.

“I think that if there is chaos in the White House it’s because there is opposition setting it there,” Diamond said. “I don`t think it’s his doing.”

Others, like Nicky Barket, disagree. They’re hoping for change that will bring more peace to the White House.

“What I think of him… he needs to speak love to the people, first,” Barket said. “Maybe there will be acceptance.”