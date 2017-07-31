Pickup Hits Utility Pole, Porch

Posted 11:25 pm, July 31, 2017, by

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP -- A man was rushed to the hospital after he wrecked his vehicle in Lackawanna County.

Police say a pickup crashed into a utility pole on Cortez Road near Archbald, then plowed into the front porch of a home.

A neighbor tells Newswatch 16 he could tell the driver was going too fast.

"I saw him take off and he's spinning his wheels. When he come down I said, 'He'll never make the corner.' Well, he never got to the corner. He hit the tree before he got there. He was going pretty fast," said neighbor Ron Mengel.

Police tell us the driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

