SCRANTON -- Part of the Central Scranton Expressway is closed Monday for paving work.

Paving on the Central Scranton Expressway began around 6 a.m. Monday and crews have closed the only outbound lane from downtown to Interstate 81.

The inbound lane is open but that is only a single lane. Traffic is moving, but there may be delays.

Work is expected to wrap up by 3 p.m. in time for the evening rush hour in Scranton.