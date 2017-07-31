Owner’s Relatives Pay Water Bill for Mobile Home Park

ARCHBALD -- Taxpayers in Lackawanna County are off the hook for a water bill at a mobile home park plagued with problems.
Valley View Estates in Archbald went without water for a couple of days last week.
The owner is in jail in Berks County on drug charges and didn't pay the water bill.
Lackawanna County officials paid nearly $4,000 to get the water turned back on, but the owner's relatives have agreed to pay back the county, county officials said Monday.
"To the taxpayers, the $3,900 has been recouped, refunded, and is going back into the Lackawanna County general fund budget," said Lackawanna County Commissioner Pat O'Malley.
The water is only back on for one month.
The 44 families who live there will need to use the time to find other places to live.
