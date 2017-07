Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYSOX TOWNSHIP -- Shoppers got in one last day at two JCPenney stores that are closing in our area, one in Lycoming County and one in Bradford County.

The store at the Bradford Towne Center in Wysox Township, near Towanda, and the one in the Lycoming Mall near Muncy will close for good Monday.

The stores are among the roughly 140 underperforming stores across the country that are closing.