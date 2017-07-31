Kyle Busch wins Overton’s 400 at Pocono

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check off one more track for Kyle Busch who took the checkered flag at Pocono raceway to win the Overton's 400. With the victory has has won at 22 of the 23 existing tracks on the NASCAR Monster Energy circuit. Only Charlotte Motor Speedway is on the Bucket List for Busch. Kevin Harvick finished a distant second, while Dale Earnhardt Jr., in his final race at Pocono, ended up 12th.