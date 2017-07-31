Kyle Busch Reflects on First Win This Season

Posted 6:04 pm, July 31, 2017, by , Updated at 06:07PM, July 31, 2017

The Overton's 400 was the first win of the season for Kyle Busch, snapping a 36 race skid.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s