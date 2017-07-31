Kyle Busch Checks Off Pocono Raceway

After winning the Overton's 400, Kyle Busch has now won a points race at 22 of the 23 active NASCAR tracks. The only place he has not won is Charlotte, though he did win the All-Star Race there.

