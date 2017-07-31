× Helping From the Hardwood: Cody Barrasse Memorial Tournament

It’s an event that’s all about shooting hoops to help others! The fifth annual “Cody Barrasse Memorial 3 on 3 Tournament” is nearing and sign ups are underway this week!

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey got a preview of the weekend event Monday morning.

The event is held in honor of 22-year-old Cody Barrasse from the Scranton area. He was struck and killed by a car in Pittsburgh back in 2013.

Cody’s family and friends organized the 3 on 3 event as a way to honor him. The money raised goes toward scholarship programs at Scranton Prep along with money to help families in Lackawanna County who’s loved ones are going through organ transplants.

The tournament will be held Saturday, August 5, at 9 a.m. inside the Xavier Center at Scranton Prep along Wyoming Avenue.

To sign up and learn more about the after party to help organ donors, head here!