Getting Ready for Major League Baseball in Williamsport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT -- BB&T Ball Park at Historic Bowman Field is ready for the MLB Little League Classic later this month, but there are still several temporary changes to the ballpark that need to be done before the big game.

"They need to transform the look of the inside of the stadium from Crosscutters to the MLB Little League Classic," said Gabe Sinicropi with the Crosscutters.

Crosscutters logos are set to be traded in for MLB signs. Two temporary MLB certified clubhouses are being built. And about a week ago, a production team that works with MLB set up camp in the empty lot behind the outfield fence.

It's all in preparation for the MLB Little League Classic between the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates on August 20.

On the fourth day of the Little League World Series, the Pirates and Cardinals will play a regular season game in Williamsport. The Little Leaguers and their families get to watch for free.

"I think it's awesome for the Little League kids because some of them, especially from the other countries, they may never get to see a professional ball game or get to meet the professionals," said Kathie Saar of Williamsport.

Both clubhouses are being built almost as quickly as they will be torn down. Some people were hopeful the buildings and the MLB game would become more of a fixture here in Williamsport.

"If they could bring them in maybe once or twice a year, even maybe the exhibition games they do, the practice games before the season actually starts," added Saar.

The MLB Classic is not open to the general public, but thanks to a lottery drawing, a few lucky people in Lycoming County will be getting seats to the game.