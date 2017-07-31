× Construction Project Begins on I-80 East in the Poconos

MONROE COUNTY — Traffic was moving, but slowly on Interstate 80 east in Monroe County.

From now until the end of the year, this part of the Interstate from the Blakeslee exit to the junction with Interstate 380 will be down to one lane.

Hugh Green from Blakeslee says he isn’t going near it.

“These types of long-term projects, infrastructure-type projects, are really a problem. There is really nothing you can do about it,” said Green.

The highway will be down to one lane 24 hours a day.

Work to the roadway includes milling, sealing, paving and new pavement markings

Ron Mooney from Albrightsville drives on the stretch often. He says there isn’t much people can do.

“It is what it is. What are you going to do? It has to get done,” said Mooney.

Signs have been put into place to alert drivers that construction has started.

According to PennDOT, more than 10,000 vehicles drive on that stretch of I-80 east every day.

Drivers we spoke to say the roads could use some help, but they do have their concerns.

Dennis Fritzinger from Lehighton comes to Blakeslee every Monday to teach at the Community Center. He says you can already see the construction work is holding up traffic.

“I think it’s going to be very difficult for people. Again, it would probably be a little bit easier if they did some of the construction at night time versus the day. I just don’t think that is a very useful way of handling their work schedule,” said Fritzginer.

“There really should be some type of accommodation instead of just closing down one lane,” said Green.

Officials say the restriction will only be lifted during busy holiday weekends.

The same area of Interstate 80 westbound will be down to one lane starting next year.

The project is expected to be complete by September 2018.