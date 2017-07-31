× Burglary Spree in Greenfield Township

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP — Police in part of Lackawanna County are looking for whoever broke into several businesses in the past couple of weeks. The burglars made off with money and much more, leaving some worried when it will stop.

One of those owners says he found one of the burglars in his home over his business one week ago.

The owner was injured in a scuffle and the suspect got away and now folks in Greenfield Township want to put a stop to the crime spree.

John Chindemi is out thousands of dollars of motorcycle parts that were in a crate he stored in the back of Jonal’s Lawn and Garden along Route 247 near Carbondale.

Chindemi had it all shipped from Hawaii and even had a mini-motorcycle that was swiped when burglars hit Jonal’s a couple weeks back.

“I get them home here, thinking in a better place, now they’re gone. That hurts, it hurts,” Chindemi said.

Culprits broke Into Jonal’s and took money and silver coins and a sense of security that’s been enjoyed in this area until recently.

Four burglaries are being investigated, one at the Lake Mart Convenience Store, one at Greenfield Power Equipment, and another at a business within a short drive on Route 247.

“Greenfield was always known as so safe, its own little corner, just seems it’s not so safe anymore,” said Colby White.

Like a lot of other rural communities, Greenfield Township doesn’t have round-the-clock police coverage so township officials are asking people to be vigilant hoping to catch those burglars.

“It’s not good, it’s not good. We’re just not used to that in Greenfield Township,” said township supervisor Bruce Evans.

Evans believes police may be close to catching whoever is behind the burglary spree but victims are worried what might happen if they aren’t caught soon.

“What’s going to happen?” asked Chindemi. “Someone already got hurt, someone else is going to get hurt before something’s done about it.”

Township officials ask anyone in the area sees something suspicious to call 911.