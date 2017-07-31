× Bradford County Officials Want Local Control of Streams after Floods

WINDHAM TOWNSHIP — Elected officials in Bradford County want residents to know they are trying to come up with a solution after last week’s flash flooding damaged dozens of homes.

Local officials want more control over what happens with streams. They intend to bring concerns and ideas to state and federal lawmakers at a meeting next month. In Bradford County Monday morning, they bounced ideas off each other and residents affected by last week’s flooding.

Around 50 people gathered inside the Windham Township Volunteer Fire Station near Rome to discuss what’s been on just about everyone’s mind for over a week — flood damage.

There was a lot of it. Flash flooding damaged more than 40 homes in northeastern Bradford County last week.

“It washed around our house and we lost some property. We didn’t have a lot of damages, but still, over and over again, every time it rains,” said Marcus Wilson.

Bradford County commissioners met with township supervisors throughout the county to discuss concerns, and ideas to fix those concerns.

Bradford County officials held a meeting to discuss legislative solutions for chronic flooding in the area @WNEP pic.twitter.com/Q4F8cVLtGs — Nikki Krize (@NikkiKrize) July 31, 2017

“Enough is enough with this. This happens all the time in all these surrounding counties up here in the northern tier,” said Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko.

Local lawmakers say they want more control over what happens with local streams. There are state laws regulating who can and cannot do stream maintenance. Local officials here would like that control.

“These townships know how to fix it. They can do it and they’re not allowed to. The legislators need to change the laws,” said Commissioner McLinko.

Representatives from PEMA and the Department of Environmental Protection were at the meeting to meet with homeowners. Several residents who had flood damage came to the meeting.

“To see if they’re going to fix the problem. The creeks? They’re bad,” said township resident Sheila Clymer.

“Hopefully they can get someplace. It’s always, ‘hear this, hear that.’ and you never see nothing done,” added Rodney Clymer.

There is a town hall meeting planned for later this year. State and federal officials are expected to attend, as well as commissioners from surrounding counties. Bradford County officials hope to hash out a solution at that meeting.