Former Pirate and Cardinal Andy Van Slyke and Cardinals Hall of Famer Bob Gibson visited Historic Bowman Field Monday to talk about the upcoming MLB Little League Classic on August 20th when the Pirates will play the Cardinals in Williamsport.
Bob Gibson, Andy Van Slyke Talk MLB Little League Classic
