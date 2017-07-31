Anti-drug Activist Stopped at Holland Tunnel with Weapons Pleads Guilty

An anti-drug activist from Pennsylvania accused of trying to bring weapons into New York City pleaded guilty Monday.

John Cramsey, who is from the Lehigh Valley, has agreed to serve at least one year in prison, according to published reports.

Cramsey was stopped last year with two other people in a pickup truck outside of the Holland Tunnel in New Jersey.

The three told investigators they were trying to rescue a teenager from Wilkes-Barre who was in a so-called "heroin den" in the Bronx.

That teen, Jenea Patterson, overdosed and died earlier this year in Luzerne County.

1 Comment