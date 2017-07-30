Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- It was eat, drink, and ride the water in Scranton.

Sunday was "Wings at the Waterpark" at Montage Mountain.

Chicken wing lovers turned out to try some of the tastiest, hottest, and most exotic wings from our area.

The event raised money for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeastern Pennsylvania, which provides a safe place for kids to learn, develop skills, and socialize.

"Well, it's a place I grew up. I grew up in the Boys and Girls Club. They gave me so much. I think it's important to give back," said Joe Evans with the Boys and Girls Clubs.

The Happy Valley Sports Bar in Dickson City took home the trophy for the best wings at the event in Lackawanna County.