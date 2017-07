Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Police say one man was shot in Wilkes-Barre.

According to police, the victim was shot on North Main Street around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The shooter took off.

Witnesses say police were questioning two men nearby on Madison Street, but police are not saying if the men being questioned are suspects.

One man was taken into custody.

Police said the victim is in serious but stable condition.