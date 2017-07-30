Promoting Healthy Eating and Healthy Living

Posted 6:39 pm, July 30, 2017, by

WILKES-BARRE -- One area park made wellness it's theme for this perfect midsummer day.

The event at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre promoted healthy lifestyles.

Backers also hoped those who attended would consider a vegan diet and showed how people don't have to give up good taste to eat healthy.

"I don't think there is anything as wonderful as a community that joins hands together to work for a common cause. People are important. I don't think there is anything more wonderful than helping people," said Pastor Anrade, Seventh Day Adventist Church in Wilkes-Barre.

Professionals at the health fair screened people for diabetes and high blood pressure.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s