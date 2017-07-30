Promoting Healthy Eating and Healthy Living

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- One area park made wellness it's theme for this perfect midsummer day.

The event at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre promoted healthy lifestyles.

Backers also hoped those who attended would consider a vegan diet and showed how people don't have to give up good taste to eat healthy.

"I don't think there is anything as wonderful as a community that joins hands together to work for a common cause. People are important. I don't think there is anything more wonderful than helping people," said Pastor Anrade, Seventh Day Adventist Church in Wilkes-Barre.

Professionals at the health fair screened people for diabetes and high blood pressure.