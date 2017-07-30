PA Secretary of Health Criticizes President’s Ban of Transgenders in the Military

Posted 6:27 pm, July 30, 2017, by

WILKES-BARRE -- President Trump this week announced plans to ban transgender people from the military, and that has our state's top doctor speaking out.

Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania's acting secretary of health was in Wilkes-Barre this week speaking of the benefits of naloxone, the drug that helps undo the effects of an overdose.

Levine is also a transgendered woman and called the president's ban harmful to thousands of people who are willing to serve.

"For the president of the United States to make a rash, and what seems like an impulsive decision to turn our country's back to those individuals is unconscionable," Dr. Levine said.

Dr. Levine is the first transgendered person to serve in a cabinet level position in state history.

