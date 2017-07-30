Overturned Truck Slows Traffic on I-80
TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP — A tractor trailer crash is slowing traffic on Interstate 80 in the Poconos.
The truck went off the road and down an embankment just east of the Blakeslee exit around 7 a.m. Sunday.
The interstate is down to one lane in that area while crews work to right the overturned truck.
The driver was not hurt.
State police are investigating the crash.
41.076863 -75.537001
buncha dilberts
He was trying to get his load to the sausagefest at the Pocono race way.