Overturned Truck Slows Traffic on I-80

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP — A tractor trailer crash is slowing traffic on Interstate 80 in the Poconos.

The truck went off the road and down an embankment just east of the Blakeslee exit around 7 a.m. Sunday.

The interstate is down to one lane in that area while crews work to right the overturned truck.

The driver was not hurt.

State police are investigating the crash.

