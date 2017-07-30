NASCAR Fans Pack Pocono Raceway, Say Goodbye to Dale Jr.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG POND -- NASCAR fans packed into Pocono Raceway for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Overtons 400 race.

Not only did people get a show, they also got to say goodbye to NASCAR fan favorite Dale Earnhardt Jr. before he retires.

It was a beautiful day for a NASCAR race in the Poconos, and thousands of fans packed the stands.

"It's family friendly. You can bring the kids, and everyone is really happy," said Amy Remakus of Hanover.

Happy for most fans, but for some people this race in particular is bittersweet. It's the last time number 88, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will drive around the Tricky Triangle. Earnhardt is retiring at the end of this season.

"Dale's last race, man. I am a big fan. We got tickets to come up with a group of us. We are here and we are enjoying it," said Joe Kalista of Barnesville.

Some lucky fans, like 9-year-old Aiden Vanchury from Hanover, got to meet Junior before the race started.

"It was awesome," Vanchury said. "I kind of got a little nervous and I was crying in tears, but I was really happy."

Not only are fans coming out to give Dale Earnhardt Jr. a proper send off, the track actually says goodbye, too. At the finish line, it says "Thanks Dale Jr."

Hundreds of fans could be seen taking their picture in front of Junior's pit stop.

Sue Snyder from Jim Thorpe says she is sad to see her favorite driver retire, but is happy she got to see him one last time.

"Oh, I am upset that this is his last race, but I am rooting for him all the way," Snyder said.

Pocono Raceway will host one more race this year. The ABC Supply 500 Indy Race is scheduled for August 20.