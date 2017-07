Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A park in Scranton marked a major milestone on Sunday.

The Lackawanna County commissioners, former commissioners, and other officials were on hand to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the dedication of McDade Park in Scranton.

The park was dedicated as The Joseph M. McDade Recreational Park on July 30, 1977.  McDade served in Congress for nearly four decades.

The park offers plenty of recreational activities including sports, playgrounds, and walking paths.