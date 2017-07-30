× Interstate 80 Closed near Bloomsburg Due to Crash

SCOTT TOWNSHIP — Part of Interstate 80 in Columbia County is closed due to a crash.

According to state police, a car traveling west crossed the median and hit a tractor trailer in the eastbound lanes just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

The eastbound lanes are currently closed near the Bloomsburg/Lightstreet exit (236).

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital.

The truck was hauling cattle. Police said three cows were killed in the wreck.

