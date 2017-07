Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORTY FORT -- An afternoon of exercise and fun benefitted a cancer wellness center in Luzerne County.

A hula hoop class was held at Candy's Place in Forty Fort on Sunday.

The event began with people decorating their hoops and ended with an hour-long hula hoop class.

Candy's Place provides support to cancer patients and their loved ones.

All money raised benefits Candy's Place.