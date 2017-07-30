Enjoy a Pig Roast, Help a Food Bank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP -- A feast in Lackawanna County aimed to help put food on the shelves at a local food pantry.

Mendicino's Pizza in Daleville held a big pig roast Sunday afternoon.

The restaurant sold over 300 tickets for the event which helps benefit the North Pocono Food Pantry.

Today was also Mendicino's 30th anniversary.

"We want to give back to the community that was so good to us over the last 30 years, and that was our goal for today," said owner Castro Mendicino. "We were blessed with a beautiful day, weather-wise. We hope that we can raise some money for the North Pocono Food Pantry to pay back all the things that the North Pocono families have done over the years."

A basket raffle and face-painting helped add to the pantry donations.