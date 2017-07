Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A Christmas in July summer camp in Lackawanna County raised money for a charity that helps children have a merry Christmas.

The Linn McDonald School of Dance performed the second act of "The Nutcracker" at the Century Club of Scranton Sunday afternoon.

All proceeds from the performance went to Toys for Tots, the campaign which provides Christmas toys to under-privileged kids in the community.

Organizers said the event raised about $450.